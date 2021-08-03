Diesel price check: This is Crossett's cheapest station
(CROSSETT, AR) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Crossett, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Crossett area went to Murphy USA at 908 Unity Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Minit Shop at 405 E 1St Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Crossett area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.30
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.01
$3.30
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.99
$3.29
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.31
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
