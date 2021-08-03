Cancel
Crossett, AR

Diesel price check: This is Crossett's cheapest station

Posted by 
Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180xkR_0bGLOrrW00

(CROSSETT, AR) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Crossett, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Crossett area went to Murphy USA at 908 Unity Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Minit Shop at 405 E 1St Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Crossett area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

908 Unity Rd, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.30
$2.97

CEFCO

101 Main St, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.01
$3.30
$3.02

P & D One Stop #2

2749 Us-82 W, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.02

P&D One Stop

1588 Ar-52 W , Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.02

Eagle Mart

409 W 1St Ave, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.99
$3.29
$3.04

E-Z Mart

1658 Ar-52 W, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.31
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Crossett, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
