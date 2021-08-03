Diesel price check: This is Crossett's cheapest station

(CROSSETT, AR) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Crossett, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Crossett area went to Murphy USA at 908 Unity Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Minit Shop at 405 E 1St Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Crossett area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 908 Unity Rd, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.30 $ 2.97

CEFCO 101 Main St, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.01 $ 3.30 $ 3.02

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

P&D One Stop 1588 Ar-52 W , Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Eagle Mart 409 W 1St Ave, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.04

E-Z Mart 1658 Ar-52 W, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.