Southampton, NY

Southampton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.04 savings at cheapest station

Southampton News Beat
 3 days ago
(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Southampton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Southampton area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 38 Montauk Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 415 Flanders Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Southampton area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

38 Montauk Hwy, Quogue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.75
$3.95
$3.45

76

415 Flanders Rd, Riverhead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.49

76

301 Flanders Rd, Riverhead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

