Southampton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.04 savings at cheapest station

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Southampton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Southampton area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 38 Montauk Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 415 Flanders Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Southampton area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 38 Montauk Hwy, Quogue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.45

76 415 Flanders Rd, Riverhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.49

76 301 Flanders Rd, Riverhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.