Southampton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.04 savings at cheapest station
(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Southampton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Southampton area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 38 Montauk Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 415 Flanders Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Southampton area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.75
$3.95
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0