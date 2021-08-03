Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Carroll's cheapest

Posted by 
Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beoS8_0bGLOoSZ00

(CARROLL, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Carroll area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Carroll area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 510 E Hwy 30had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 510 E Hwy 30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

510 E Hwy 30, Carroll
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Carroll Journal

Carroll Journal

Carroll, IA
24
Followers
115
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Casey, IA
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.
IndustryFlorida Star

Study Suggests Stinkweed Could Make Cleaner Biojet Fuel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Common farm weed could make a “greener” jet fuel with fewer production-related environmental impacts than other biofuels, a new study has found. The study was recently published in the journal ‘Applied Energy.’ Growing the weed, pennycress, often called stinkweed, as a crop requires less fertilizer and fewer pesticides than other plants that can be used to make renewable jet fuel, as per […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy