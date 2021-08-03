Coarsegold diesel price check shows where to save $0.61 per gallon
(COARSEGOLD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Coarsegold area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Coarsegold area on Tuesday, found that Coarsegold Self Service at 35481 Ca-41had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 40387 Ca-41, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.98
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.01
$4.22
$4.34
$4.01
|card
card$4.11
$4.32
$4.44
$4.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.27
$4.43
$4.57
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.36
$4.49
$4.25
|card
card$4.29
$4.46
$4.59
$4.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0