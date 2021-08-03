Coarsegold diesel price check shows where to save $0.61 per gallon

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Coarsegold area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Coarsegold area on Tuesday, found that Coarsegold Self Service at 35481 Ca-41had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 40387 Ca-41, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Coarsegold Self Service 35481 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.98 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.08

Kwik Serv 35335 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Vons 40044 Ca-49, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.01 $ 4.22 $ 4.34 $ 4.01 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.32 $ 4.44 $ 4.11

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Chukchansi Crossing 32025 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.27 $ 4.43 $ 4.57 $ 4.21

Valero 40475 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.36 $ 4.49 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.46 $ 4.59 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.