Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coarsegold, CA

Coarsegold diesel price check shows where to save $0.61 per gallon

Posted by 
Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEVCu_0bGLOnZq00

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Coarsegold area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Coarsegold area on Tuesday, found that Coarsegold Self Service at 35481 Ca-41had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 40387 Ca-41, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Coarsegold Self Service

35481 Ca-41, Coarsegold
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.98
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.08

Kwik Serv

35335 Ca-41, Coarsegold
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

Vons

40044 Ca-49, Oakhurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.01
$4.22
$4.34
$4.01
card
card$4.11
$4.32
$4.44
$4.11

Sinclair

40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39

Chukchansi Crossing

32025 Ca-41, Coarsegold
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.27
$4.43
$4.57
$4.21

Valero

40475 Ca-41, Oakhurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.36
$4.49
$4.25
card
card$4.29
$4.46
$4.59
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
28
Followers
115
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coarsegold, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Coarsegold Self Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Get the Most Out of a Tank of Gas

Summer travel looks a lot different this year, with millions of us on the move. There's one thing that might slow you down: gas prices. They're at the highest level in nearly seven years! But before you put the brakes on your road trip, Consumer Reports has some tips to fine-tune your driving to maximize fuel economy and ease the squeeze on your wallet.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Traffickentlive.news

Unleaded petrol changes could affect cars made before 2011

Drivers are being warned that some cars may not be compatible with new unleaded petrol which will be rolled out across filling stations later this summer. The standard (95 octane) petrol currently available in UK pumps will be replaced by the new E10 blend, which is compatible with all vehicles built after 2011, the Government's website states.
CarsTelegraph

Electric car owners wait ten years to recoup upfront costs

Electric car owners wait up to a decade to recoup high upfront costs, Which? has found, putting off a third of motorists. The consumer rights company compared petrol and electric versions of the same cars and found that despite the lower running costs, electric cars were still more expensive over less than six years.
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Buying CarsLifehacker

Now Is the Time to Buy Out Your Leased Car

Normally, buying out the lease on your vehicle isn’t a great bargain. But then again, these aren’t normal times. With used car prices up more than 34% from the same time last year, you might be able to buy out your car lease for less than it’s selling on the market right now. In doing so, you could sell your car to dealers and pocket the difference. Here’s a look at how it works.
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Carsphl17.com

Ford develops gasoline-inspired fragrance for electric vehicle owners

If you drive an electric vehicle and miss the smell of gasoline, Ford has you covered. The company recently developed a fragrance called “Mach-Eau” that gives off the smell of a gasoline-powered engine. It’s in response to a recent survey that asked electric vehicle owners what they missed the most about traditional vehicles. Seventy percent of respondents said the smell of gasoline.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Make the Most Money Selling Your Used Car

Used car prices have skyrocketed. This isn’t great for consumers, but you could make a major profit if you are looking to sell your vehicle. When it comes to selling a car, there are plenty of ways to leave money on the table as well. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make the most money selling your used car.
Carsautomotiveblog.co.uk

EVs are nearly 50% cheaper to run than petrol cars

Electric vehicles are nearly £1,000 cheaper to run than petrol cars over a year, according to new research from comparethemarket.com. The figures show the average cost to run an EV for 12 months is £1,091 compared with £2,062 for a conventional car – a difference of £971. The running costs...
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy