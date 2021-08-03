Medford diesel prices: $0.18/gallon savings at Medford's cheapest station

(MEDFORD, WI) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to BP at 127 W Broadway Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 177 S 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 127 W Broadway Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.01

Clark 115 S Wi-13, Stetsonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 177 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Cenex 340 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.