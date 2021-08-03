Medford diesel prices: $0.18/gallon savings at Medford's cheapest station
(MEDFORD, WI) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to BP at 127 W Broadway Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 177 S 8Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.75
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0