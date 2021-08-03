Cancel
Medford, WI

Medford diesel prices: $0.18/gallon savings at Medford's cheapest station

Medford News Flash
 3 days ago
(MEDFORD, WI) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Medford area went to BP at 127 W Broadway Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 177 S 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

127 W Broadway Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.75
$3.01

Clark

115 S Wi-13, Stetsonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04

Kwik Trip

177 S 8Th St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.19

Cenex

340 S 8Th St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

