Meet Sadie, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Sadie is a 2 year old mix breed, a very pretty girl who will be fully vetted and microchipped this week. Sadie is good with other dogs and does not seem interested in cats at all. She is only about 25 pounds and full of energy. She is a very happy girl, her face says it all! If you would like to meet Sadie and think she would be an awesome addition to your family please call Barbi 903-348-1868 or Annie 903-348-3122.