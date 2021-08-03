Rensselaer diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station
(RENSSELAER, IN) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Rensselaer, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rensselaer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Marathon at 701 N Mckinley Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Family Express at 8805 In-114.
The average price across the greater Rensselaer area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0