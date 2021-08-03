Rensselaer diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(RENSSELAER, IN) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Rensselaer, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rensselaer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Marathon at 701 N Mckinley Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Family Express at 8805 In-114.

The average price across the greater Rensselaer area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 701 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

CountryMark 1466 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Family Express 8805 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

