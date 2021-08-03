Cancel
Madras, OR

Diesel lookout: $0.71 savings at cheapest Madras station

Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8cTn_0bGLOcrr00

(MADRAS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.71 depending on where in Madras they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Madras area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 1678 Se Us-97. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Shell at 992 Sw Us-97.

The average price across the greater Madras area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

1678 Se Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.24
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.65

City Pump

178 Sw 4Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.63
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$3.49
$3.73
$4.09
$3.49

Shell

15 Ne 5Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.89
$4.11
$3.41

Safeway

80 Ne Cedar St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.44
$3.62
$3.84
$3.49
card
card$3.54
$3.72
$3.94
$3.59

Towne Pump

1236 Sw Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.49

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.42
$3.62
$3.82
$3.49
card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.82
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

