Diesel lookout: $0.71 savings at cheapest Madras station

(MADRAS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.71 depending on where in Madras they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Madras area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 1678 Se Us-97. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Shell at 992 Sw Us-97.

The average price across the greater Madras area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 1678 Se Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.65

City Pump 178 Sw 4Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.63 $ 3.99 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.73 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Shell 15 Ne 5Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.89 $ 4.11 $ 3.41

Safeway 80 Ne Cedar St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.54 $ 3.72 $ 3.94 $ 3.59

Towne Pump 1236 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Plateau Travel Plaza 215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.