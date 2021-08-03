Survey of Lamesa diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(LAMESA, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Lamesa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lamesa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave .

The average price across the greater Lamesa area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 411 N Lynn Ave , Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 1100 Seminole Rd, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 1912 N Dallas Ave, Lamesa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.