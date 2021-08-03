Survey pinpoints Elizabeth's cheapest diesel
(ELIZABETH, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Elizabeth area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Elizabeth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Safeway at 110 S Elizabeth St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Safeway at 110 S Elizabeth St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.48
$3.78
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$3.76
$4.06
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
