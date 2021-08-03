Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth, CO

Survey pinpoints Elizabeth's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Elizabeth News Watch
Elizabeth News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4gcs_0bGLOYHp00

(ELIZABETH, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Elizabeth area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Elizabeth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Safeway at 110 S Elizabeth St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Safeway at 110 S Elizabeth St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway

110 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.78
$4.09
$3.39

Murphy Express

2336 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.76
$4.06
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Elizabeth News Watch

Elizabeth News Watch

Elizabeth, CO
14
Followers
110
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy