NBA free agency 2021: Wizards closing in on deal for Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, per report
The Washington Wizards are nearing a sign-and-trade agreement to land Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal would pay him roughly $60 million over three years, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. The deal is not yet complete, though, because the Wizards do not have the cap space to sign Dinwiddie outright. They must come to a sign-and-trade agreement with Brooklyn, and that strategy comes with complications.www.cbssports.com
