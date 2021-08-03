Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Vernon

(VERNON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Vernon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 2700 Us-287had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 2700 Us-287, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO 2700 Us-287, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Alon 3620 W Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Yesway 4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 3802 Us-287 W, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.