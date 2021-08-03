Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Vernon
(VERNON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Vernon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 2700 Us-287had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 2700 Us-287, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
