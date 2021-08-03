Trinidad diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(TRINIDAD, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Trinidad, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Trinidad area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 305 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 731 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 305 State St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.43

Shell 731 E Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Safeway 457 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.01 $ 4.31 $ 3.46

Shell 806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Shell 9960 Santa Fe Trl, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.