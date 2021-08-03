Cancel
Trinidad, CO

Trinidad diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03

Trinidad Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBqst_0bGLOUkv00

(TRINIDAD, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Trinidad, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Trinidad area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 305 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 731 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

305 State St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.43

Shell

731 E Main St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.46

Safeway

457 W Main St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.01
$4.31
$3.46

Shell

806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.46

Shell

9960 Santa Fe Trl, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.39
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

