Trinidad diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(TRINIDAD, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Trinidad, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Trinidad area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 305 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 731 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.46
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.01
$4.31
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.39
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
