Baker City diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(BAKER CITY, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Baker City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Baker City area went to Maverik at 1520 Campbell St., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Maverik at 1520 Campbell St., the survey found:

The average price across the greater Baker City area was $3.69, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 1520 Campbell St., Baker City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.69

Chevron 275 E Campbell St, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.