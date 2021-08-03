Cancel
Baker City, OR

Baker City diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Baker City Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INkmZ_0bGLOSzT00

(BAKER CITY, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Baker City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Baker City area went to Maverik at 1520 Campbell St., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Maverik at 1520 Campbell St., the survey found:

The average price across the greater Baker City area was $3.69, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

1520 Campbell St., Baker City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.69

Chevron

275 E Campbell St, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

