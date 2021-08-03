Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Fairmont area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairmont area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 217 S State St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Fairmont area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 202 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Speedway 2197 N State St , Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 217 S State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.04 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.