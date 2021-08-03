Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Fairmont
(FAIRMONT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Fairmont area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairmont area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 217 S State St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Fairmont area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.79
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.04
$3.74
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
