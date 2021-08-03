Cancel
Fairmont, MN

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
 3 days ago
(FAIRMONT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Fairmont area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairmont area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 217 S State St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Fairmont area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

202 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.04

Speedway

2197 N State St , Fairmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.79
$3.04

Kwik Trip

217 S State St, Fairmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.04
$3.74
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

