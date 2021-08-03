Jamestown diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Jamestown they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Jamestown area went to Burnett's Fuel Center at 1901 Michigan Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Co-op at S York Hwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jamestown area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Burnett's Fuel Center 1901 Michigan Ave, Allardt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 523 E Central Ave, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.12

Shell 408 North Main St, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Co-op S York Hwy, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.