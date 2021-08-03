Jamestown diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30
(JAMESTOWN, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Jamestown they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Jamestown area went to Burnett's Fuel Center at 1901 Michigan Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Co-op at S York Hwy, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Jamestown area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.19
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0