KIOXIA Introduces New Retail SSDs
Düsseldorf, Germany, 29th July 2021 – KIOXIA Europe GmbH, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced two new solid state drive (SSD) series scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021. The EXCERIA PRO and EXCERIA G2 Series are the company’s latest consumer-grade solutions for today’s hardcore enthusiasts and mainstream DIY system builders. KIOXIA’s new SSDs which are products under development, will be on reference exhibit at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai from July 30th to August 2nd.hexus.net
