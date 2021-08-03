Price checks register Sealy diesel price, cheapest station

(SEALY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Sealy area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sealy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Shell at 1809 Meyer St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Valero at 6025 Fm-3538.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1809 Meyer St, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 2.84

Sunoco 5058 Nw Ih-10, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 2.91 $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 216 Schmidt Rd, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 117 N Meyer St, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 856 Us-90 E, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 6025 Fm-3538, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.