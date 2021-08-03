Price checks register Sealy diesel price, cheapest station
(SEALY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Sealy area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sealy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Shell at 1809 Meyer St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Valero at 6025 Fm-3538.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.46
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$2.91
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
