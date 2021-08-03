Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Monett
(MONETT, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Monett area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Monett area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 879 Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 206 W Commercial St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.11
The average price across the greater Monett area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.34
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.85
$3.02
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.85
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
