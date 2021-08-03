Cancel
Monett, MO

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Monett

Posted by 
Monett News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bGLOEsX00

(MONETT, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Monett area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Monett area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 879 Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 206 W Commercial St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.11

The average price across the greater Monett area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

879 Us-60, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.34
$2.98

Casey's

1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

310 S Kyler St, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.85
$3.02
$2.99

Kum & Go

870 E Us-60, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.85
$--
$2.99

Sinclair

1100 S Lincoln Rd, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Monett News Alert

Monett, MO
ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

