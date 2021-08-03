Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Monett

(MONETT, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Monett area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Monett area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 879 Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 206 W Commercial St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.11

The average price across the greater Monett area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 879 Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.98

Casey's 1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 310 S Kyler St, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ 3.02 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 870 E Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 1100 S Lincoln Rd, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.