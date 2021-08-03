Craig diesel price check reveals $0.13 savings at cheapest station
(CRAIG, CO) Savings of as much as $0.13 per gallon on diesel were available in the Craig area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Craig area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Sinclair at 923 E Victory Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Kum & Go at 700 E Victory Way.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.46
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.77
$--
$--
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$--
$--
$3.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
