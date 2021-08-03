Cancel
Craig, CO

Craig diesel price check reveals $0.13 savings at cheapest station

Craig Today
Craig Today
 3 days ago
(CRAIG, CO) Savings of as much as $0.13 per gallon on diesel were available in the Craig area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Craig area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Sinclair at 923 E Victory Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Kum & Go at 700 E Victory Way.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

923 E Victory Way, Craig
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.46
$3.69

Conoco

140 W Victory Way, Craig
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$--
$--
$3.77

Kum & Go

700 E Victory Way, Craig
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.82

Kum & Go

1302 W Victory Way, Craig
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.82

Loaf 'N Jug

2441 W Victory Way, Craig
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$--
$--
$3.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Craig Today

Craig Today

Craig, CO
ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

