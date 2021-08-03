Craig diesel price check reveals $0.13 savings at cheapest station

(CRAIG, CO) Savings of as much as $0.13 per gallon on diesel were available in the Craig area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Craig area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Sinclair at 923 E Victory Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Kum & Go at 700 E Victory Way.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.78, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 923 E Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 4.46 $ 3.69

Conoco 140 W Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

Kum & Go 700 E Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.82

Kum & Go 1302 W Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.82

Loaf 'N Jug 2441 W Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.