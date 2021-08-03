Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Havre station
(HAVRE, MT) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Havre area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Havre area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 5 1St St Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 5 1St St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.23
$3.53
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
