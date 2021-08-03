Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Havre station

(HAVRE, MT) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Havre area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Havre area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 5 1St St Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 5 1St St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 5 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Exxon 136 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.29

Holiday 200 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 726 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Cenex 1004 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 911 W 11Th St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.