Havre, MT

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Havre station

Posted by 
Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 3 days ago
(HAVRE, MT) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Havre area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Havre area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 5 1St St Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 5 1St St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

5 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Exxon

136 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.23
$3.53
$3.29

Holiday

200 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Conoco

726 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Cenex

1004 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Cenex

911 W 11Th St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

