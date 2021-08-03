Cancel
Bassett, VA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Bassett's cheapest

Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8tiO_0bGLOBEM00

(BASSETT, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Bassett, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bassett area went to CITGO at 3716 Virginia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 3021 Virginia Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO

3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.90

Dodge's Store

5683 Virginia Ave, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.07
$3.27
$2.92
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97

Exxon

5975 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.18
$3.54
$2.97

Speedway

5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.10
$3.55
$2.99

Speedway

5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.10
$3.55
$2.99

Marathon

1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.56
$3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

