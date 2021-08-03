Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Bassett's cheapest
(BASSETT, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Bassett, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bassett area went to CITGO at 3716 Virginia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 3021 Virginia Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.07
$3.27
$2.92
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.18
$3.54
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.10
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.10
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.56
$3.00
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
