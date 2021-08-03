Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Bassett's cheapest

(BASSETT, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Bassett, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bassett area went to CITGO at 3716 Virginia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 3021 Virginia Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Dodge's Store 5683 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Exxon 5975 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.18 $ 3.54 $ 2.97

Speedway 5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.10 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Speedway 5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.10 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Marathon 1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.56 $ 3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.