Hamilton, MT

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hamilton station

Hamilton Bulletin
 3 days ago
(HAMILTON, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Hamilton they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hamilton area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 932 S 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 504 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

932 S 1St St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.34

Exxon

1117 N 1St St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.34

Conoco

915 Us-93 N, Victor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.34

Conoco

504 Us-93 S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hamilton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

