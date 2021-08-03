Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hamilton station
(HAMILTON, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Hamilton they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hamilton area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 932 S 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 504 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
