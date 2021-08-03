Spencer diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(SPENCER, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Spencer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spencer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sinclair at 4318 Hwy Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at STAR Energy at 903 32Nd Ave W.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 4318 Hwy Blvd, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Sinclair 1804 Hwy Blvd, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 2.98

Casey's 805 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Sinclair 1001 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 411 W 18Th St, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

STAR Energy 903 32Nd Ave W, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.91 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.