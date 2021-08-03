Spencer diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(SPENCER, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Spencer area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Spencer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sinclair at 4318 Hwy Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at STAR Energy at 903 32Nd Ave W.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$2.90
$3.25
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$2.90
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$2.91
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
