Spencer, IA

Spencer diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

Posted by 
Spencer Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fhpl_0bGLO7mh00

(SPENCER, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Spencer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spencer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sinclair at 4318 Hwy Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at STAR Energy at 903 32Nd Ave W.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

4318 Hwy Blvd, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$2.95

Sinclair

1804 Hwy Blvd, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$2.90
$3.25
$2.98

Casey's

805 S Grand Ave, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$2.99

Sinclair

1001 S Grand Ave, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$2.90
$--
$2.99

Casey's

411 W 18Th St, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.00

STAR Energy

903 32Nd Ave W, Spencer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$2.91
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Spencer, IA
