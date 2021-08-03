Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Survey pinpoints Gulf Shores's cheapest diesel

Gulf Shores News Watch
 3 days ago
(GULF SHORES, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Gulf Shores area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gulf Shores area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St.

The average price across the greater Gulf Shores area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.72
$2.99

Pride

3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$2.99

Murphy USA

140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.45
$3.03

Shell

2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.67
$3.04

Shell

7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.75
$3.04

Shell

6870 Foley Beach Express, Orange Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

