Survey pinpoints Gulf Shores's cheapest diesel
(GULF SHORES, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Gulf Shores area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gulf Shores area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St.
The average price across the greater Gulf Shores area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.72
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.67
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.75
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
