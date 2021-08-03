Survey pinpoints Gulf Shores's cheapest diesel

(GULF SHORES, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Gulf Shores area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gulf Shores area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St.

The average price across the greater Gulf Shores area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 2020 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 2.99

Pride 3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Shell 2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.04

Shell 7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.04

Shell 6870 Foley Beach Express, Orange Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.