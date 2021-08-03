Survey of Pecos diesel prices shows where to save $0.11 per gallon
(PECOS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Pecos they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pecos area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Alon at 2232 S Eddy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St.
The average price across the greater Pecos area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.70
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.35
$3.55
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.70
$3.34
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.70
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.53
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.52
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
