Pecos, TX

Survey of Pecos diesel prices shows where to save $0.11 per gallon

Pecos News Alert
 3 days ago
(PECOS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Pecos they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pecos area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Alon at 2232 S Eddy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St.

The average price across the greater Pecos area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon

2232 S Eddy St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.70
$3.28

Sunoco

1219 S Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.35
$3.55
$3.34

Love's Travel Stop

5202 South Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.70
$3.34
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.70
$3.39

Gascard

263 Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.35

United Express

2801 S Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.53
$3.35

Sunoco

4101 S Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.52
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

