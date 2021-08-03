Survey of Pecos diesel prices shows where to save $0.11 per gallon

(PECOS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Pecos they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pecos area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Alon at 2232 S Eddy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St.

The average price across the greater Pecos area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon 2232 S Eddy St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.70 $ 3.28

Sunoco 1219 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.34

Love's Travel Stop 5202 South Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.39

Gascard 263 Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

United Express 2801 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.35

Sunoco 4101 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.52 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.