Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Storm Lake
(STORM LAKE, IA) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Storm Lake, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Storm Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0