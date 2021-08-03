Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Storm Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Storm Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 207 E Milwaukee Ave, Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 2.99

Casey's 825 Flindt Dr, Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 2.99

Sinclair 1201 Lakeshore Dr , Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.