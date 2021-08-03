Survey of Keokuk diesel prices shows where to save $0.34 per gallon
(KEOKUK, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.34 in the greater Keokuk area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Keokuk area on Tuesday, found that Ayerco at 124 Us-61had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Ayerco at 1390 Keokuk St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.59
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
