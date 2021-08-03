Survey of Keokuk diesel prices shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

(KEOKUK, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.34 in the greater Keokuk area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Keokuk area on Tuesday, found that Ayerco at 124 Us-61had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Ayerco at 1390 Keokuk St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Ayerco 124 Us-61, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Hy-Vee 3001 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3345 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 3450 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.16

Ayerco 1390 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.