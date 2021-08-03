Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Survey of Keokuk diesel prices shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 3 days ago
(KEOKUK, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.34 in the greater Keokuk area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Keokuk area on Tuesday, found that Ayerco at 124 Us-61had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Ayerco at 1390 Keokuk St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Ayerco

124 Us-61, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$2.95

Hy-Vee

3001 Main St, Keokuk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

Phillips 66

3345 Main St, Keokuk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09

Murphy USA

3450 Main St, Keokuk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.16

Ayerco

1390 Keokuk St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.59
$--
$3.29

Casey's

1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk, IA
With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

