Parsons diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(PARSONS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Parsons they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Parsons area on Tuesday, found that Bordertown at 2901 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 901 S 16Th St , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Parsons area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Bordertown 2901 Main St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Phillips 66 901 S 16Th St , Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 116 S 32Nd St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2431 N 16Th St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.