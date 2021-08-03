Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Guymon
(GUYMON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Guymon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Guymon area on Tuesday, found that Yesway at 1201 Ne 12Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
