Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Guymon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Guymon area on Tuesday, found that Yesway at 1201 Ne 12Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway 1201 Ne 12Th St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Yesway 1015 E Highway 54, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2375 N Us-64, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.