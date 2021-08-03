Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hawkinsville
(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Hawkinsville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hawkinsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at CITGO at 86 Broad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at R & R One Stop at 118 Eastman Hwy.
The average price across the greater Hawkinsville area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
