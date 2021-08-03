Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Hawkinsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hawkinsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at CITGO at 86 Broad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at R & R One Stop at 118 Eastman Hwy.

The average price across the greater Hawkinsville area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 86 Broad St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

R & R One Stop 118 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.