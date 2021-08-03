Cancel
Hawkinsville, GA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hawkinsville

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDdLh_0bGLNsi200

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Hawkinsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hawkinsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at CITGO at 86 Broad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at R & R One Stop at 118 Eastman Hwy.

The average price across the greater Hawkinsville area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

86 Broad St, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.19

R & R One Stop

118 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

