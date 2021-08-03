Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdD77_0bGLNp3r00

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Jerseyville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jerseyville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Casey's at 908 W Carpenter St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 908 W Carpenter St.

The average price across the greater Jerseyville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

723 S State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
31
Followers
104
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Casey, IL
Jerseyville, IL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.35

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy