Sweetwater, TX

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sweetwater

Sweetwater Post
 3 days ago
(SWEETWATER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Sweetwater area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sweetwater area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.94

Alon

1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.94
$3.19
$2.95

Alon

100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.32
$2.95

Shell

1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

9418 N Ih-20, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.22
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

