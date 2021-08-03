Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sweetwater

(SWEETWATER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Sweetwater area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sweetwater area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.94

Alon 1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Alon 100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Shell 1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 9418 N Ih-20, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.22 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.