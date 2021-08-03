Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sweetwater
(SWEETWATER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Sweetwater area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sweetwater area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.94
$3.19
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.32
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.22
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
