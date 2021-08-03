Cancel
Wyoming State

Should Wyoming Mask Up? State Health Officer Says Yes

By Andrew-Rossi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist makes her professional opinion known: to keep Wyoming safe, Wyomingites should wear face masks indoors. The fight against COVID-19 is getting urgent once again. With the highly contagious Delta variant creating a surge of cases nationwide, many states and cities are reinstituting precautionary measures like face masks. But what about Wyoming?

