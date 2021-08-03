Diesel: Weatherford's cheapest, according to survey
(WEATHERFORD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Weatherford, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Weatherford area went to Conoco at 817 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 902 E Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$2.89
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0