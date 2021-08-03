Diesel: Weatherford's cheapest, according to survey

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Weatherford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Weatherford area went to Conoco at 817 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 902 E Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 817 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Shell 902 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1110 E Main St , Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 2305 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1401 N Airport Rd, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.