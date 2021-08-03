Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weatherford, OK

Diesel: Weatherford's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Weatherford Voice
Weatherford Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cFxP_0bGLNi8000

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Weatherford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Weatherford area went to Conoco at 817 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 902 E Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

817 E Main St, Weatherford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.08

Shell

902 E Main St, Weatherford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Phillips 66

1110 E Main St , Weatherford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Conoco

2305 E Main St, Weatherford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Phillips 66

1401 N Airport Rd, Weatherford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$2.89
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford, OK
4
Followers
115
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
City
Weatherford, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy