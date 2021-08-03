Bremen diesel price check shows where to save $0.35 per gallon
(BREMEN, GA) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bremen area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bremen area on Tuesday, found that Ingles at 1031 Alabama Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 523 Atlantic Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44
The average price across the greater Bremen area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.31
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.39
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.47
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
