Bremen diesel price check shows where to save $0.35 per gallon

(BREMEN, GA) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bremen area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bremen area on Tuesday, found that Ingles at 1031 Alabama Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 523 Atlantic Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44

The average price across the greater Bremen area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Ingles 1031 Alabama Ave, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.09

Exxon 3008 Alabama Ave, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 4949 N Highway 27, Carrollton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 157 Us-27 N Bypass, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Love's Travel Stop 523 Atlantic Ave, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.