Olive Hill, KY

Price checks register Olive Hill diesel price, cheapest station

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 3 days ago
(OLIVE HILL, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Olive Hill they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Olive Hill area went to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Olive Hill area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, Olive Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$2.99
$--
$3.19

Marathon

10824 W Us-60, Olive Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill, KY
With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

