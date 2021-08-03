Price checks register Olive Hill diesel price, cheapest station
(OLIVE HILL, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Olive Hill they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Olive Hill area went to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Olive Hill area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$2.99
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
