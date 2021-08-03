Diesel price check: This is Cameron's cheapest station
(CAMERON, MO) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Cameron, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cameron area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1514 Bob Griffin Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 305 E Evergreen St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Cameron area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.64
$2.85
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.05
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
