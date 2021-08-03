Diesel price check: This is Cameron's cheapest station

(CAMERON, MO) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Cameron, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cameron area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1514 Bob Griffin Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 305 E Evergreen St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Cameron area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1514 Bob Griffin Rd, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.85

Clark 403 N Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.05 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Sinclair 2108 Us-36, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.89

Casey's 305 E Evergreen St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 405 W Grand Ave, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.