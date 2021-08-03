Local price review shows Fairfield diesel price, cheapest station
(FAIRFIELD, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at BP at 308 W Burlington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Hy-Vee at 1310 W Burlington Ave.
The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
