Local price review shows Fairfield diesel price, cheapest station

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at BP at 308 W Burlington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Hy-Vee at 1310 W Burlington Ave.

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 308 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.08

Hy-Vee 1310 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 2125 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.