Price, UT

Price diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station

Price News Flash
 3 days ago
(PRICE, UT) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Price area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Price area went to Maverik at 891 East Main, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

891 East Main, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.03
$3.83

Walmart

245 Ut-55, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.83

Pilot Thomas Logistics

352 W Main St, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$--
$--
$3.85

Chevron

121 N Carbonville Rd, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.21
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Price, UT
