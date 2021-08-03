Price diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station

(PRICE, UT) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Price area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Price area went to Maverik at 891 East Main, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 891 East Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 3.83

Walmart 245 Ut-55, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.83

Pilot Thomas Logistics 352 W Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Chevron 121 N Carbonville Rd, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.