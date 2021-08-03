Price diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station
(PRICE, UT) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Price area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Price area went to Maverik at 891 East Main, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.03
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$--
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.21
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
