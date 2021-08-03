Diesel: Tillamook's cheapest, according to survey
(TILLAMOOK, OR) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tillamook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Tillamook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Chevron at 403 Pacific Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 1920 N Main Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.91
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
