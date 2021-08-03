Diesel: Tillamook's cheapest, according to survey

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tillamook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tillamook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Chevron at 403 Pacific Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 1920 N Main Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 403 Pacific Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Fred Meyer 2500 N Main Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.91 $ 3.69

Sinclair 1920 N Main Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.