Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook, OR

Diesel: Tillamook's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Tillamook Voice
Tillamook Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bGLNOfa00

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tillamook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tillamook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Chevron at 403 Pacific Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 1920 N Main Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

403 Pacific Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69

Fred Meyer

2500 N Main Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.91
$3.69

Sinclair

1920 N Main Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Tillamook Voice

Tillamook Voice

Tillamook, OR
21
Followers
123
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillamook Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook, OR
Traffic
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Sinclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Increases in Diesel, Gas Prices

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent to $3.34 per gallon on July 12, 90 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.59 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.91 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Midwest price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Trafficpncguam.com

Price of regular gas rises to $4.77 a gallon

Fuel prices have increased with regular gas rising to $4.77 per gallon. Mobil, as of Tues, Aug. 3, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.77 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow. This...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
GlobeSt.com

It's Not Just Lumber. OSB Prices Have Jumped More than 500%

While lumber cost increases have gained a lot of attention over the past year as they quadrupled between April 2020 and May 2021, it isn’t the only building material to experience meteoric price increases recently. As lumber costs are declining, the price of oriented strand board (OSB) has increased 510%...
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
Industry27 First News

Lumber prices plunge; why you’re not seeing the savings

(WJW) – Lumber prices have plunged from historic highs. But those prices aren’t being seen by consumers just yet. In May, the price per thousand board feet ran $1,686. The current price is $667 per thousand board feet. By August, analysts predict that price will be around $350. “While the...
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
Energy IndustryBBC

Electric Ireland: 10% price hike for customers

One of Northern Ireland's main electricity suppliers is increasing its prices for consumers from Sunday. Electric Ireland customers will see a 10.2% increase in their electricity bill with effect from 1 August. The company said this equates to an increase of approximately £1.14 per week on an average household bill.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest diesel

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that JL Mini Mart at 6021 Ne Portland Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1525 Se Ladd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Diesel: Dallas's cheapest, according to survey

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Dallas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.74, at QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln.

Comments / 0

Community Policy