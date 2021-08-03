Glad Festival Royalty Attends City Council Meeting

The queen and princess candidates for the 2021 Glad Fest attended the Momence City Council meeting and started the meeting by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The eight girls are hoping to earn the title of Glad Queen and Glad Princess and be crowned at the coronation ceremony next Wednesday, August 11 at 7 p.m. at the high school football field. The girls are: Queen candidate – Chrishya Houston. Princess candidates- Layla Plakas, Cailey Mann, Zoey Kleinert, Mira Surprenant, Isabella Medrano, Liberty Coulter, Presley Hoo.