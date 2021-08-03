Cancel
Clinton, MO

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Clinton

Clinton Bulletin
 3 days ago
(CLINTON, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Clinton they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Clinton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 1424 N 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 701 E Ohio St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

1424 N 2Nd St, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

701 E Ohio St, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19

Bullseye

1409 E Ohio St, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.32
$3.59
$3.19

Phillips 66

1805 E Ohio St, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

217 Nw Mo-7, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clinton, MO
ABOUT

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

