Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Clinton
(CLINTON, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Clinton they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Clinton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 1424 N 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 701 E Ohio St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.32
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
