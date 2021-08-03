Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Clinton

(CLINTON, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Clinton they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Clinton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 1424 N 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 701 E Ohio St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 1424 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 701 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Bullseye 1409 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.32 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 1805 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 217 Nw Mo-7, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.