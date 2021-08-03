Price checks register Fort Stockton diesel price, cheapest station
(FORT STOCKTON, TX) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Fort Stockton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Stockton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Alon at 701 E Dickinson Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2723 E Us-290.
The average price across the greater Fort Stockton area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.65
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
