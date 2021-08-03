Price checks register Fort Stockton diesel price, cheapest station

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Fort Stockton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Stockton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Alon at 701 E Dickinson Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2723 E Us-290.

The average price across the greater Fort Stockton area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alon 701 E Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Walmart 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Exxon 310 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Thrifty 375 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Chevron 1501 Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Sunoco 1723 N Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.