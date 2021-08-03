Graham diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(GRAHAM, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Graham area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Graham area went to Conoco at 926 Elm St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.03, at Shell at 204 Elm St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Graham area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
