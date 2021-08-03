Graham diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(GRAHAM, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Graham area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Graham area went to Conoco at 926 Elm St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.03, at Shell at 204 Elm St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Graham area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 926 Elm St , Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2100 Wal-Mart Dr, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.01

Shell 204 Elm St, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.