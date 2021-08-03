Cancel
Franklin, VA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Franklin station

Franklin Dispatch
 3 days ago
(FRANKLIN, VA) Savings of as much as $0.53 per gallon on diesel were available in the Franklin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Franklin area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 28401 Southampton Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.0 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.53

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.00

Shell

1293 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.06

BP

1549 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.24
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.24
$3.64
$3.24
card
card$2.88
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29

Exxon

339 College Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Kangaroo

1643 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.68
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

