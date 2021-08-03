Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Franklin station

(FRANKLIN, VA) Savings of as much as $0.53 per gallon on diesel were available in the Franklin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Franklin area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 28401 Southampton Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.0 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.53

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Shell 1293 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.01 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.06

BP 1549 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Exxon 339 College Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Kangaroo 1643 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.31 $ 3.68 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.