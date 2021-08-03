Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Franklin station
(FRANKLIN, VA) Savings of as much as $0.53 per gallon on diesel were available in the Franklin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Franklin area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 28401 Southampton Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.0 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2307 South St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.53
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.24
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.24
$3.64
$3.24
|card
card$2.88
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.68
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
