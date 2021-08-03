Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, SC

Fitness Friday: Unlocking the Secrets of Isometric Exercise

By Tyler Ryan
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Isometric exercise is when you contract a muscle and hold. According to HOTWORX Lexington owner Rachel Maxwell, it promotes muscular endurance, joint stability and strength gains through muscle activation. It’s a low impact method of training and is very joint-friendly. The American Heart Association did a study several years ago that showed isometric training as even more effective than aerobic or resistance training for lowering blood pressure.

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isometric Exercise#Calorie#Wolo#Hotworx Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...

Comments / 1

Community Policy