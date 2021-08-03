Fitness Friday: Unlocking the Secrets of Isometric Exercise
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Isometric exercise is when you contract a muscle and hold. According to HOTWORX Lexington owner Rachel Maxwell, it promotes muscular endurance, joint stability and strength gains through muscle activation. It’s a low impact method of training and is very joint-friendly. The American Heart Association did a study several years ago that showed isometric training as even more effective than aerobic or resistance training for lowering blood pressure.www.abccolumbia.com
