Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, TX) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 512 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 104 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 512 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

H-E-B 219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.89

Valero 2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 4463 E Sh-97, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.