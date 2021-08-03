Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, TX) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 512 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 104 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0