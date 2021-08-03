Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pleasanton

Pleasanton News Watch
 3 days ago
(PLEASANTON, TX) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 512 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 104 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

512 2Nd St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Valero

1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.88

H-E-B

219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Murphy USA

2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.89

Valero

2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

4463 E Sh-97, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

