Kosciusko, MS

Kosciusko diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 3 days ago
(KOSCIUSKO, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kosciusko area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kosciusko area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

98 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

