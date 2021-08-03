Kosciusko diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kosciusko area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kosciusko area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Marathon at 98 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.