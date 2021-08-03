Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cadiz
(CADIZ, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Cadiz, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cadiz area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 279 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 279 Main St.
The average price across the greater Cadiz area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
