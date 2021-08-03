Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, KY

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cadiz

Posted by 
Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bGLMvSq00

(CADIZ, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Cadiz, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cadiz area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 279 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 279 Main St.

The average price across the greater Cadiz area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

279 Main St, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.09

BP

5737 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

5895 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
60
Followers
124
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Cadiz, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy